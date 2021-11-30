Lyft driver shot by passenger during attempted robbery in north Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Lyft driver has been hospitalized after being shot during an attempted robbery in north Harris County, according to authorities.The shooting happened Monday evening in the 400 block of W. FM 1960, near the North Freeway, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.The driver picked up a passenger and at some point, the passenger jumped onto the front seat, demanded money, and shot the driver in the arm, according the sheriff's office.After the shooting, suspect fled the scene on foot. Meanwhile, the victim drove a couple of blocks down and flagged down one of the deputies at a traffic stop for help. From there, the driver was taken to the hospital and is said to be stable, according to the sheriff's office.This isn't the only recent armed car robbery involving a rideshare driver.Earlier this month on Nov. 13, an Uber driver was dropping two passengers off, when they asked the driver to stop at a location before the set destination."They displayed a firearm, robbed the driver, and stole his car," Gonzalez said.The car was later spotted near Westheimer. After a brief pursuit, the suspects crashed the car in an apartment complex at 9800 block of Meadowglen and evaded arrest on foot.The three suspects who were 18-, 17-, and 14 years old were detained.Houston police filed charges related to the evading aspect of the arrest but more charges are expected.