'Lifeless body' found at pond behind apartment complex in Humble, sheriff says

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Humble are investigating after a body was found in a retention pond in the area Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared on Twitter that the "lifeless body of an adult person," was found in a retention pond behind an apartment complex in the 18100 block of Hunters Terrace Drive, near the Will Clayton Parkway and Atascocita Road.

Gonzalez said the sheriff's department homicide and dive team are responding to the scene.

No further details were released.

