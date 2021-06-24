2 botched raid officers indicted on engaging in organized crime

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10762946" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Patricia Ann Garcia pleaded guilty to calling 911, claiming her daughter was doing drugs at the victims' home, but federal prosecutors said it wasn't true.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grand jury has indicted two former Houston police officers with organized crime in the latest legal action against those involved in a botched drug raid in 2019.Gerald Goines and Felipe Gallegos are accused of participating with eight other members of the department, most of whom were a part of the HPD Narcotics Division Squad 15, in an overtime theft scheme that was uncovered following the deadly raid of a home in southeast Houston.On the afternoon of Jan. 28, 2019, Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas were shot to death in their home at 7815 Harding Street after police initiated a "no-knock" raid involving a drug warrant.Gallegos remains charged with the murder of Tuttle."Now it's time to get this case to trial before a jury of Harris county residents, so the public can learn exactly what occurred on January 28, 2019, and determine whether or not these defendants will be held accountable for their crimes," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement.Earlier this month, the woman who admitted to making several false 911 calls that led to the raid was sentenced to 40 months in federal detention and three years' probation.Patricia Ann Garcia, 53, pled guilty in March to a charge of conveying false information.According to an indictment, Garcia claimed her 25-year-old daughter was inside the couple's home doing drugs, but federal prosecutors said none of it was true.Three weeks after the report to police, narcotics officers, led by case agent Goines, executed the "no-knock" warrant on the home.Prosecutors continue to investigate prior cases linked to both Goines and Gallegos.