2 botched raid officers indicted on engaging in organized crime

Gerald Goines and Felipe Gallegos are accused of participating with eight other members of the department, most of whom were a part of the HPD Narcotics Division Squad 15, in an overtime theft scheme that was uncovered following the deadly raid of a home in southeast Houston.
On the afternoon of Jan. 28, 2019, Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas were shot to death in their home at 7815 Harding Street after police initiated a "no-knock" raid involving a drug warrant.
SEE RELATED STORY: Family of Rhogena Nicholas alleges HPD using overtime fraud allegations as raid cover-up
Gallegos remains charged with the murder of Tuttle.
"Now it's time to get this case to trial before a jury of Harris county residents, so the public can learn exactly what occurred on January 28, 2019, and determine whether or not these defendants will be held accountable for their crimes," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement.
Earlier this month, the woman who admitted to making several false 911 calls that led to the raid was sentenced to 40 months in federal detention and three years' probation.
READ MORE: Woman sentenced for making false 911 report that led to deadly HPD raid
Patricia Ann Garcia, 53, pled guilty in March to a charge of conveying false information.
According to an indictment, Garcia claimed her 25-year-old daughter was inside the couple's home doing drugs, but federal prosecutors said none of it was true.
Three weeks after the report to police, narcotics officers, led by case agent Goines, executed the "no-knock" warrant on the home.
Prosecutors continue to investigate prior cases linked to both Goines and Gallegos.
MORE ON THE JAN. 28, 2019 HPD RAID:
- New deadly raid evidence sheds doubt on HPD investigation: attorneys
- HPD announces new oversight and revisions after deadly raid
- HPD officer at center of controversial raid shot twice before
- HPD union president responds to new information after warrant reveals informant allegedly lied
- Informant didn't buy drugs from suspects killed in police shootout
- HPD DRUG RAID TIMELINE: Before the raid to now