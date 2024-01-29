5-year anniversary of Harding Street raid, families of murdered couple seek justice yet no answers

Five years after the raid on Harding Street, the Tuttle and Nicholas families discuss the incident in-depth with ABC13 on Monday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sometimes, January 29, 2019 seems like just a day ago.

"And in sometimes it feels like ages," Jo Ann Nicholas, a mother who is still grieving over the loss of her daughter, Rogena, said. "But, every day I miss her."

The 89-year-old isn't alone in her painful memories of that fateful day five years ago. Hundreds of miles away, Ryan Tuttle, the son of Dennis, also remembers.

"I was watching the news, and, uh, I noticed that there was something going on, on Harding Street. I immediately tuned into that and started calling my dad," Tuttle said.

But Dennis Tuttle never picked up the phone. On that fateful January afternoon, a Houston Police narcotics squad, led by lead case agent Gerald Goines, executed a no-knock warrant at the home where Dennis and Rhogena lived.

Gunfire ensued. And when the bullets stopped flying, Rhogena, Dennis, and their dog were dead. Several officers, including Goines were hurt, too.

The warrant signed off by a judge that allowed the no-knock raid would later be found to contain bogus information - that the couple were hardcore heroin dealers.

But nothing was further from the truth.

"I would've known if my dad was a drug dealer," Tuttle said. "He absolutely was not. You know, he's a very sweet, very loving, and peaceful person, not a drug dealer."

In fact, there would be no heroin found. Within 24 hours, the story painted by Houston police began falling apart.

Nicholas, living in the small town of Natchitoches, Louisiana, knew her daughter wasn't a drug dealer.

"I knew from the beginning it wasn't her, they didn't have drugs. I knew because Dennis stayed in bed most of the time because he had seizures," Nicholas said.

Dennis Tuttle, a Navy veteran, suffered an industrial accident years ago and was disabled, says his son, Ryan.

In the months that followed, Goines would be charged with murder in state court, and violating civil rights in federal court. Goines then partner, Steven Bryant, was also charged. He has since pled guilty in federal court, but has not yet been sentenced.

A number of other officers would also be charged, mostly with allegations of overtime theft that were uncovered as part of the investigation.

Still, on the five-year anniversary of the botched Harding Street raid, nobody has gone to trial for murder. The cases continue to drag on.

"I'm here to remind everyone that these five years, our family has been unable to receive any answers to achieve any closure," Cliff Tuttle, uncle of Dennis and a representative of the Tuttle family, said. There's been no accountability of the city of Houston or the officers to explain and take ownership of this murder."

Just last week, the City of Houston authorized additional money to be spent defending the city in the civil lawsuits brought on by the Tuttle and Nicholas families.

As for federal prosecutors, the Department of Justice released a statement that points to the Goines case working its way through the system.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office released a statement stating it is ready to try the case whenever it comes in court.

As the families wait, time has not been kind. Rhogena's brother, Joh, who led the efforts to clear his sister's name, died 2 years ago. Dennis Tuttle's father, who family members say never recovered from the shock of his son's death, also died last year. Neither saw their loved ones' names cleared.

So Cliff and Ryan Tuttle carry on the family's mission - to clear Dennis' name.

While Jo Ann also vows not to give up fighting, for as long as she can.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.