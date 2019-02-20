EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5147647" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HPD announces new oversight and revisions after deadly raid

The deaths of Dennis and Rhogena Tuttle as part of a disastrous no-knock warrant has brought on major policy shifts at the Houston Police Department.Wednesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner along with the Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo said that a new policy regarding no-knock warrant's has been put in place.All no-knock warrants must now be approved by Chief Acevedo or his designee."From adversity comes opportunity, and I think opportunity provided me, as your police chief, to do a gut check with our department," Acevedo said during a press conference with Mayor Turner.There's no word on how many no-knock raids the department authorized last year, but many people are welcoming the policy shift."He's reviewing policies on no-knock warrants. Use should be substantially restricted, and the procedure will change on who should authorize them. I support that position starting now," Mayor Turner said.During the press conference, Chief Acevedo also said that the FBI will open a formal civil rights investigation into the actions of the officers involved."I am very pleased that based on our findings that the FBI have opened a formal civil rights investigation into the actions of the officers involved. We welcome that in the spirit of transparency," Acevedo said.The mayor also called on the Civilian Oversight Advisory Board to conduct a review of the incident."I am asking the 21 member Police Oversight Advisory Board, composed of civilians, to conduct its own review and weigh in with findings and recommendations. We want investigations to move on as quickly as possible so we can begin to restore the trust and heal our city," Turner said.Other revisions include the use of body cameras for SWAT and warrant executions.Acevedo says he will be transparent as the investigation continues.The press release comes after revelations that the Jan. 28 raid on Harding Street in southeast Houston may have come under false pretense and that the incident involved a storming of the home without warning.