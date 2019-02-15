EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5111370" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HPD Chief Acevedo describes moments during deadly shootout between suspects and officers

A confidential informant didn't buy drugs at the southeast Houston home where an investigation turned into a deadly shootout with police last month, according to a new search warrant.That contradicts information used to get the no-knock search warrant, which said that a confidential informant bought heroin at the house the day before the drug raid. The raid happened on Jan. 28.Rhogena Nicholas, 58, and Dennis Tuttle, 59, were both killed in the raid at their home on 7815 Harding Street. Four HPD officers were shot and a fifth officer injured his knee.In the warrant requested by a sergeant with HPD's Special Investigations Unit - Homicide Division, Officer Gerald Goines contacted a confidential informant on Jan. 27, who went to buy drugs at the home.He returned to Goines with a brown powder substance, telling him that it was called "boy," which is slang for heroin. The confidential informant also said the substance he allegedly bought at the home was packed in a large quantity of plastic baggies.He told Goines that he saw a weapon, which appeared to be a 9mm handgun, as he was buying the suspected drugs.After the shooting, police went to Goines to get the informant's name. The informant told investigators he or she did not recognize the Harding Street home or Tuttle.Investigators returned to Goines for the names of more informants, who had all worked for Goines in the past. They all denied making a buy for Goines at the home. They also denied ever buying drugs from Nicholas or Tuttle.The warrant shows that two bags of heroin were found in Goines' city vehicle.An officer who has been temporarily relieved of duty told investigators he'd never seen the bags of heroin. However, that contradicts the original warrant indicating that same officer did recognize the substance purchased by the confidential informant as heroin. The original warrant is what led to the raid at the home on Harding.On Friday, the Houston Police Officers' Union released the following statement about the incident:According to a search warrant return obtained first by ABC13 on Feb. 8, police recovered four guns, about 18 grams of marijuana and about 1.5 grams of cocaine after the raid.The weapons they recovered included a Beretta shotgun, a Winchester rifle and a Remington shotgun and rifle, according to the report.The investigation is ongoing.