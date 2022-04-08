home invasion

Grandfather shot in home invasion with 2-year-old grandson inside house, HPD says

Police say the intruders got away with a safe full of cash after kicking in the door of the home.
By
Grandfather shot twice during home invasion in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grandfather is in critical condition after being shot twice during a home invasion Thursday night in north Houston.

Detectives say the man's 2-year-old grandson was also inside when intruders barged into the house on Carby near Foxridge.

Father shot in head and son forced into shower during violent home invasion, HPD says

According to Houston police, four men kicked in the front door, shot the grandfather in the head and shoulder, then grabbed a safe and ran away.

Officials say the intruders brought a sledgehammer to the scene, but just kicked the door open.

The victim's wife came home 30 minutes later to find her husband wounded. The child was not hurt.

The grandfather was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition.

At this time, police believe the man was targeted as the safe had a large amount of cash.

Police search for suspects who tied up man inside home in Sugar Land

