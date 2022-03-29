Father shot in head and son forced into shower during violent home invasion, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A terrifying home invasion in Houston's east side left a father with a gunshot wound to the head and a teenager hiding in a closet, according to police.HPD investigators said it happened just after 11 p.m. Monday at a home in the 12700 block of Coulson Street near Berthas Lane.Investigators said this may have been a targeted attack because of what the homeowner has sitting outside his house.A group of four men forced their way into the home, according to police. Two of them had guns.The teen hid inside a closet but was found and forced to lie in a shower. The men then demanded money from the father and that's when shots were fired, police said.The father was shot in the head, but police said he is still alive and was conscious when first responders arrived.The suspects rummaged through the home and stole some expensive items before leaving and getting away, police said."He is a business man, evidently he is in the trucking business. We are not really sure if that's why he was targeted. He has quite a bit of equipment in the backyard, like semi-trucks that he runs his business with," said Lt. R. Willkens.Officers said they searched the neighborhood and are also looking for surveillance video that may have captured the suspects.