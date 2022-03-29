home invasion

Father shot in head and son forced into shower during violent home invasion, HPD says

By
EMBED <>More Videos

HPD: Father who owns trucking company believed to have been targeted

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A terrifying home invasion in Houston's east side left a father with a gunshot wound to the head and a teenager hiding in a closet, according to police.

HPD investigators said it happened just after 11 p.m. Monday at a home in the 12700 block of Coulson Street near Berthas Lane.

Investigators said this may have been a targeted attack because of what the homeowner has sitting outside his house.

A group of four men forced their way into the home, according to police. Two of them had guns.

The teen hid inside a closet but was found and forced to lie in a shower. The men then demanded money from the father and that's when shots were fired, police said.

The father was shot in the head, but police said he is still alive and was conscious when first responders arrived.

The suspects rummaged through the home and stole some expensive items before leaving and getting away, police said.

"He is a business man, evidently he is in the trucking business. We are not really sure if that's why he was targeted. He has quite a bit of equipment in the backyard, like semi-trucks that he runs his business with," said Lt. R. Willkens.

Officers said they searched the neighborhood and are also looking for surveillance video that may have captured the suspects.

For updates on this story, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimehome invasionrobberyshootingman shot
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOME INVASION
Man sentenced to life for murder of Marine Corps vet
HPD searching for 2 men accused of tying up victims during break-in
Man fatally shot in home invasion in southeast Houston
Family furious murder suspect is accused of killing someone else
TOP STORIES
HPD officer crashes into innocent driver while chasing suspect
Showers and storms with Wednesday's cool front
Police searching for 11-year-old India Jackson
FDA expected to authorize 2nd booster shot for ages 50+
Will Smith's mother says Oscars slap does not define her son
Houston student moving on again after American Idol performance
Search continues for suspect accused of sexually assaulting walker
Show More
Mother of four mysteriously goes missing
Family wants justice for father killed in front of son at car wash
Suspect charged in crash that killed husband and wife on Westheimer
Astroworld: Judge's gag order leaves 'victims voiceless'
Aftermath effects of COVID-19 as pandemic continues
More TOP STORIES News