2 women, 1 man dead after home invasion in west Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after three people were found dead in an apartment complex in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Authorities said they responded to a home invasion call at about 3:12 p.m. in the 10500 block of Hammerly Boulevard.

Investigators say the alleged shooter called 911. The shooter said he fired his gun and shot at three burglars entering his apartment, according to police.

At the scene, officers found three adults dead, including two women and one man.

"We are still trying to verify the identities of those individuals," HPD Assistant Chief Wyatt Martin said.

According to HPD, the suspected shooter surrendered to police on scene.

Officials say there were no obvious signs of forced entry into the apartment when they arrived.

HPD is investigating this shooting as an attempted home invasion.

