home invasion

Police search for suspects who tied up man inside home in Sugar Land

EMBED <>More Videos

Video released of suspects in aggravated robbery

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Sugar Land police are searching for three men who tied up a man inside a home during an aggravated robbery in the Eldridge Lakes Subdivision on March 25.

At about 7:20 a.m., a grandfather was taking his granddaughter to school before the intruders tied him up, police said.

Police released footage that captured the suspects on camera taken from a convenience store located a short distance from the scene.

The first person of interest is described as a darker-skinned man who was originally wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Police believe he changed clothes into light-colored jeans and a gray hoodie in the convenience store.

The second person of interest is described as a lighter-skinned man wearing a baseball cap, black pants, a dark hoodie, and glasses.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects involved is asked to contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS.

SEE ALSO: Sugar Land man chases away robbers who tied up family members during home invasion
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sugar landhome invasionintrudergun violenceguns
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOME INVASION
Home invasion sparks gunfight with suspects at SW Houston apartment
Man who owns business believed to have been targeted, HPD says
Suspects spoke with someone via radio during home robbery, HPD says
Man sentenced to life for murder of Marine Corps vet
TOP STORIES
Fans held 22 signs referencing Deshaun Watson's assault allegations
Exclusive: Houston's American Idol contestant Douglas Mills Jr.
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
1 dead, 11 injured in shooting at outdoor concert in Dallas
All northbound lanes closed on IH-45 North after Richey Rd.
Driver shot and killed on SH 288 after leaving a nightclub, police say
Man killed on N. Frwy after crossing feeder on foot
Show More
Officers injured after possible catalytic converter theft in Humble
1 dead, 1 injured: Strangers save man from his home in flames
Prepare for a lot of weather changes this week
HCSO releases name of deputy killed in fiery car crash
3rd suspect arrested and charged in shooting death of HCSO deputy
More TOP STORIES News