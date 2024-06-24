Bond denied again for man accused of killing relatives, claiming they were intruders

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A judge denied bond on Monday, again, for the man accused of murdering three relatives and then reporting it as a home invasion in a west Houston.

Bryan J. Fernandez, 27, was charged with capital murder for the death of his mother, Leonor Hernandez, 65, his sister, Karen Herrera, 43, and his brother-in-law, Thomas Kupriakov, 38.

The Houston Police Department said Fernandez called 911 just before 3:15 p.m. on Saturday to report that he shot and killed three burglars.

According to homicide detectives, HPD patrol officers responded to Fernandez's residence at the 10500 block of Hammerly Boulevard and found all three victims dead from gunshot wounds.

Further investigation revealed there wasn't a home invasion and that the victims were relatives of Fernandez.

"The home invasion deal, it's not true. My mom, sister, and her husband were all executed in their apartment," Carlos Flores, Fernandez's half-brother, told Eyewitness News.

Police said the 65-year-old woman lived in the apartment with Fernandez, and the man and the second woman were visiting and staying there.

According to court documents, Fernandez was convicted of a DWI charge back in 2019 and jailed for 180 days.

According to HPD, officers had responded to the apartment two other times before the shooting. Once last year and then again this year, both for mental health-related calls.

Flores said he always worried his half-brother would flip a switch and hurt someone.

Fernandez was denied bond on Sunday and again on Monday, but he is due back in court on July 24.

