1 killed when driver hits wreckers moving stalled car on West Loop in Galleria area, police say

One person is dead after two wreckers stopped to move a stalled vehicle on the West Loop at Westheimer and were hit by another driver, police say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed in a crash Thursday morning at one of the busiest interchanges in the city.

Houston Transtar first reported the wreck at about 1:30 a.m. All lanes on the West Loop southbound near Westheimer in the Galleria area were shut down until about 5:45 a.m.

ABC13 is working to gather more information about the crash, but the facts we do have from police are that two wreckers had stopped to move a stalled vehicle on the Loop when they were hit by another driver.

One person died.

It's been a dangerous week on the roads.

In Montgomery County late Tuesday night, a driver slammed into bystanders who had stopped to help an injured motorcyclist on I-45 near TX-242, authorities said.

One of the bystanders and the motorcyclist died. The second bystander survived and was taken to the hospital.

Earlier Tuesday in Dickinson, a crash involving a truck and SUV on FM 517 and the Gulf Freeway could have ended even worse after a light pole broke during the incident, causing the object to go through the truck's windshield. Three were hospitalized, but they're expected to be OK.

A third crash occurred when a woman driving the wrong way on I-10 East Freeway eastbound at N. Main in Baytown hit a truck, leading to an oil spill.

The freeway was blocked for more than seven hours.

The woman was flown to the hospital.

