Traffic at standstill on I-10 eastbound at N. Main in Baytown due to major crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If your commute takes you on the East Freeway this morning in Baytown, you'll want to find another route.

A major crash, first reported at about 3:30 a.m. on Houston Transtar, has traffic at a standstill on I-10 eastbound at N. Main as all the mainlanes are blocked.

This is near Goose Creek Memorial High School.

Use SH-146 as an alternate route.

ABC13 is working to learn more about the crash and if there are any injuries.

