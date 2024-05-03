Crosby ISD students evacuated after bus gets caught in floodwaters caused by heavy rainfall

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Twenty-seven students on board a Crosby Independent School District bus are safe after driving into floodwaters on Friday as heavy rainfall continues.

The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Gulf Pump Road near Maple Street by the San Jacinto River.

In a press conference the same morning, Judge Lina Hidalgo spoke to the public regarding the severe weather impacting the area. Hidalgo said the bus driver drove into the flood waters. The district said in a press release that the driver stopped before getting into deeper water. They added that there were no barriers in place.

The district said the bus driver ordered students to exit the vehicle through the rear door. Neither police nor the district reported any additional injuries.

Crosby ISD said that another bus was provided and transported the students to their respective campuses, where the schools gave them breakfast and an opportunity to change clothes if needed.

As the floodwaters rose on Thursday, Crosby ISD announced that only after-school activities were canceled on Thursday and that Friday classes were still in session.

The district said that this was the only weather-related incident. Crosby ISD Superintendent Paula Patterson said she was thankful for the aide and quick thinking of all who were involved.

"I am proud of the quick action of our bus driver, bystanders, and Precinct 3 deputy constables for their assistance this morning. The safety of our students is our top priority, and we are grateful for so many great neighbors."