19-year-old arrested after child among 2 injured in crash at end of chase, League City PD says

Anthony Cavazos, 19, was arrested and charged with evading arrest and aggravated assault after a League City police chase ended in a crash.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Officers arrested a 19-year-old man after a crash at the end of a police chase that injured an adult and child.

The League City Police Department said officers tried to stop Anthony Cavazos on the northbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday because his car had expired registration.

According to police, Cavazos sped off but soon crashed into another car at the FM-518 West Main Street intersection, injuring a mother and her 11-year-old son who were inside the second car.

Cavazos and the two injured bystanders were taken to local hospitals for medical treatment.

The boy was treated and released, but the mother is still in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"She is being watched in ICU for some contusions," Jose Ortega, a League City police officer, said.

Cavazos is also still in the hospital and will be charged with evading arrest and aggravated assault with a $150,000 bond.

Eyewitness News also asked Ortega if a chase over an expired sticker was worth this outcome.

He said pursuits are initiated by an officer and can be terminated due to a variety of factors.

He sent Eyewitness News a copy of the department's chase policy, which states officers have a responsibility to determine whether or not continuing a pursuit outweighs the risk to public safety.

Ortega said this particular pursuit was fragmented.

In the first half, the officers believed Cavazos was going 100 miles per hour on the main lanes of 45, but he was able to get away.

He was eventually found, and the second part of the pursuit only lasted about four minutes before the crash, according to Ortega.

Investigators also reportedly spotted an open container of alcohol inside Cavazos' vehicle.

