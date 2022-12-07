2 dead, including motorcyclist, after multi-vehicle crash on I-45 in Montgomery County

Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash, including a motorcyclist, Tuesday night on I-45 at TX-242 in Montgomery County.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are dead after multiple crashes that shut down I-45 in Montgomery County overnight.

According to the sheriff's office, it began at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the outbound lanes of the freeway near TX-242, where a motorcyclist crashed, killing that person.

The deadly wreck led to several other crashes where there were injuries, and sadly, a second death.

Authorities say that second person was killed in a crash caused by debris in the road.

The freeway was shut down in both directions while authorities investigated. It has since reopened,

ABC13 is working to learn more details about the crashes, including information about the victims.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.