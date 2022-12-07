Light pole goes through truck's windshield after crash in Dickinson, police said

Three people are expected to be OK after a light pole went through a truck's windshield as a result of a crash in Dickinson, police said.

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people were hospitalized but are expected to be OK after a crash in Dickinson ended with a light pole going through a vehicle's windshield.

Tuesday's crash happened on FM 517 and the Gulf Freeway. While the cause of the crash was not immediately known, Dickinson police told ABC13 that a truck and SUV were involved.

One person was inside the truck and two people were inside the SUV. All three were taken to the hospital.

Authorities said they are still investigating what happened but added that a light pole broke as a result of the crash, and it went through the truck's windshield.