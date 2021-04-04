Pedestrian killed in SW Harris County hit-and-run crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was struck and killed early Sunday by a vehicle that took off after the crash in southwest Harris County, authorities said.It happened around 4 a.m. on Bissonnet Street near Royal Park Drive and Eldridge Parkway.The man was walking eastbound along Bissonnet when he was hit, and the driver apparently never stopped, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The man died at the scene.Deputies did not have a clear description of the driver or vehicle involved in the crash but continued to look for it Sunday morning while investigators worked to determine the vehicle's make and model.The victim may have been walking in the middle lane of the road when he was hit, according to deputies with the HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division.