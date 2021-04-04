hit and run

Pedestrian killed in SW Harris County hit-and-run crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was struck and killed early Sunday by a vehicle that took off after the crash in southwest Harris County, authorities said.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Bissonnet Street near Royal Park Drive and Eldridge Parkway.

The man was walking eastbound along Bissonnet when he was hit, and the driver apparently never stopped, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The man died at the scene.

Deputies did not have a clear description of the driver or vehicle involved in the crash but continued to look for it Sunday morning while investigators worked to determine the vehicle's make and model.

The victim may have been walking in the middle lane of the road when he was hit, according to deputies with the HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyhit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crashman killedtraffic accidenthit and run accident
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash in N. Houston
Passenger killed in NW Harris Co. hit-and-run crash
Pearland ass't. police chief saves motorcyclist's life after crash
1 dead after fatal hit-and-run Gulf Freeway crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead in fiery SE Houston crash
Houston-area churches offer in-person worship for Easter Sunday
East End bar owner says doctors can't remove a stray bullet from abdomen
Good Samaritans help family of 5 after rollover accident
Locals who knew MLK remember his life
Baylor faces Gonzaga in National Championship
A recap of the news for Sunday, April 4
Show More
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday
Overall pleasant Sunday with mild to warm temps and a few showers
Bayou City nears 100 homicides so far in 2021
3 injured in Second Ward shooting when bullet rips through bar wall
University of Houston's men's basketball team ends great season
More TOP STORIES News