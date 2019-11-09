selena

Selena cover singer released from ICE custody in south Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Selena tribute artist detained over the weekend by immigration officials in south Texas was released Friday.

A GoFundMe page that is raising money for her legal fees states Karol Posadas was taken into custody on Nov. 2 at Valley International Airport in Harlingen.

According to the site, Posadas had just completed a tour around the state when she was detained.

Posadas is a DACA recipient from Guatemala who entered the U.S. at a young age, her supporters said.

The website goes on to say Posadas was taken to an overcrowded detainment facility and is in need OF medical attention for a heart condition.

The GoFundMe site has a $15,000 goal. In the first two days of its existence, about $4,700 were raised.

On Friday, an ICE official said Posadas, also known as Karol Bala-Posada, was released on an order of supervision. Her immigration proceedings are ongoing.

Posadas is the lead singer in the tribute band Anything for Salinas Band, which comprises of her family members.

"It's been an absolute pleasure singing and bringing experience fans never had the opportunity to have. I'm extremely grateful every day," Posadas said on the band's Facebook page.

