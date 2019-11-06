Selena-themed cruise to launch from Kemah for one night only

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're ready to "bidi, bidi, bom, bom" on the high seas, then you may want to book your seat on the Selena Tribute Dinner Cruise.
You can join fellow Selena fans as they celebrate the Queen of Tejano during a buffet dinner hosted by Boardwalk Fantasea Yacht Charters. It will also feature two bars and a live DJ.
The cruise is Nov. 30 and departs from the Kemah Boardwalk.
Boardwalk Fantasea says fans can spend the night taking in views of Clear Lake and Galveston Bay. To buy your ticket, click here.
