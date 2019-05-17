selena

NKOTB performs Selena tribute in Corpus Christi with Selena's siblings in the crowd

By Danny Clemens
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- New Kids on the Block honored Tejano legend Selena during a South Texas concert earlier this week, initially unaware that the singer's family members were singing along from the front row.

The boy band performed a tribute to Selena, singing her 1994 hit "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" as a photo of Selena was displayed on a screen behind them at Corpus Christi's American Bank Center Arena on May 13.

Selena was born outside of Houston but spent much of her life in Corpus Christi. The city is home to a museum honoring the late Tejano singer.

Little did the band members know, Selena's siblings Suzette and AB were in the front row.

In an Instagram post after the performance, NKOTB frontman Donnie Wahlberg said time stopped the moment he saw Suzette, who he called an angel, in the front row: "I am so humbled by this moment. So blessed to have been a part of this moment. So overwhelmed to see the love and respect that this amazing family rightfully gets in their hometown!"



Wahlberg posted a photo showing himself hugging Suzette in the crowd and a later photo backstage with both of the Quintanillas.

Suzette Quintanilla called the experience "a moment I'm definitely never gonna forget" in an Instagram post and thanked band member Donnie Wahlberg "for being super sweet and having our hometown sing along to BIDI BIDI BOM BOM."



Wahlberg followed up Thursday with another Instagram photo showing a box of Selena swag the Quintanilla family had sent to his dressing room ahead of a performance in San Antonio.

Photos posted to social media showed Wahlberg performing that night in a tank honoring Selena as "La Reina," Spanish for "the queen."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertlive musictexas newsmusic newsu.s. & worldselena
SELENA
Beloved style icons featured in MFAH's latest fashion exhibit
Jennifer Lopez sings Selena hit "Si Una Vez" at Houston show
Shop that touted Selena and Beyonce as customers closing
New mural celebrating San Antonio's love for Selena
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News