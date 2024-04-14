Where to celebrate late legendary singer Selena's 53rd birthday in Houston?

HOUSTON, Texas -- Nearly 30 years after her last legendary performance at the Astrodome, Selena's cultural impact remains, and fans worldwide continue to celebrate her life and music. The Queen of Tejano would have celebrated her 53rd birthday on Tuesday, April 16.

In her honor, a few Houston restaurants and movie theaters are holding events to celebrate the life and legacy of the late, great Latina pop star and Houston favorite.

On Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m., Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown will have a screening of Gregory Nava's acclaimed 1997 biopic Selena, featuring Jennifer Lopez's unforgettable portrayal of the beloved singer. Attendees are invited to arrive as early as 5:30 p.m. to immerse themselves in the rhythms of Selena's music and other Cumbia and Tejano musicians, expertly spun by a live DJ.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.