This one's for the Selenas! From movie screenings to getting your "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" on, Houston has several events honoring the late "Queen of Tejano music."

Happy birthday Selena! Here's where you can celebrate the 'Queen of Tejano music'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sunday would have been American Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla's 52nd birthday.

Two weeks after the president of her fan club killed her in 1995, then-governor George W. Bush declared April 16 as Selena Day in Texas. Since then, various events around the stage have celebrated her life.

Here's a look at what's happening in Houston on April 16.

Selena Theme Paint Class

Create your own Selena painting with instruction by artist Angela Buentello, with Selena music by DJ Nando1. There will be food, refreshments, and raffles starting at 1 p.m. at Studio 59 Event Hall, 12411A Eastex Fwy.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children. You can call 346-715-5826 to reserve a spot.

READ MORE: 'Selena' movie to return to theaters 25 years after film's release

Selena Day with DJ Rosez at Dan Electros

DJ Rosez spins a curated tribute, followed by a free screening of Selena's 1995 Houston Rodeo performance at the Astrodome.

The event begins at 2 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. at Dan Electro's, 1031 E. 24th.

Noche de Selena

Enjoy free live music and Selena videos starting at 4 p.m. featuring Vanita Leo, Chapy Moon, and Rosez at Axelrad, 1517 Alabama.

"Selena" Movie Party

Celebrate while watching the film, with themed props, drinks, and more at 6 p.m.

The celebration is at Alamo Drafthouse, 2707 Commercial Center, Katy, and tickets are $15.15.

Singing along is encouraged.

SEE ALSO: Houston park named after Tejano star Selena Quintanilla is getting a makeover