You can celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a host of family-friendly events!

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the whole family at these events

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Cinco de Mayo landing on a Friday, you might want to take the opportunity to get out and celebrate.

The day is much bigger in the United States than in Mexico. It recognizes the Mexican army's unexpected victory over France at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. You can read more on the history here.

To commemorate the moment, many people continue to celebrate the cultural pride and history, and several places in Houston and the surrounding area are holding special events that are fit for the whole family.

Pearland is kicking off its Concerts in the Park series with a Selena tribute band. The free concert starts at 7 p.m. at Southdown Park on Country Place Parkway.

In Rosenberg, the city's Cinco De Mayo Street Dance begins at 5 p.m. The party is at Water Tower Square downtown, and it's free. Food trucks and restaurants will be open.

In Richmond, head over to La Cocina Mexican Restaurant. Proceeds from their big Cinco de Mayo fundraiser go to Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels.

You can head over to the Children's Museum on Saturday to watch a Mariachi band and Folklorico dancers. Their Cinco de Mayo Celebration is included with general admission and starts at 10 a.m.

Finally, it's the return of Houston's Cinco de Mayo parade.

After a three-year hiatus, the 27th annual parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the corner of Texas and Hamilton near Minute Maid Park.

Houston Astros legend and Texas Sports Hall of Fame inductee Jose Cruz will join Mayor Sylvester Turner as this year's parade co-grand marshals.

ABC13's Mayra Moreno is emcee, but Erik Barajas and Rita Garcia will be there, too.

If you can't make it in person, you can watch it live wherever you stream ABC13.