Kacey Musgraves pays tribute to Selena at RodeoHouston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to the Queen of Tejano during her performance at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.
The Texas native sang "Como La Flor," which is the same song Selena sang at her own RodeoHouston performance in 1995. Who could forget her iconic entrance and purple jumpsuit during that show?
Earlier in the day, Musgraves dropped a hint on her Instagram, sharing an image of Selena and one of Elvis from the rodeo.
Musgraves won four Grammys this year for her album Golden Hour, but the biggest standing ovation she received may have been last night when she honored the Queen of Cumbia.