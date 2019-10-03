October's CITGO Distinguished Scholar: Annabel Shen

The 2019/20 Distinguished Scholars Program was created to assist students planning to continue their education at a two-or four-year university. Forty scholarships of $5,000 each were awarded to select class of 2020 graduates from the Alief, Houston and Spring Branch Independent School Districts (ISD). These Distinguished Scholars both in academics and one of these categories: Beating the Odds, Career & Technical Education, Communications, Performing & Fine Arts, S.T.E.M., Service & Leadership, Spirit & Student Athletics.
THIS MONTH WE ARE HIGHLIGHTING: ANNABEL (ARTS CATEGORY)
NAME: Annabel Shen
HIGH SCHOOL: Memorial Senior High School
GRADE: Senior
ACHIEVEMENTS: Annabel began figure skating at age of seven. By age 13 she was participating in Theater-On-Ice. She has participated in national competitions for several years, and in 2017 she and her team received a national bronze medal and went on to represent the USA at the World Cup! In addition to figure skating Annabel enjoys working on art pieces and volunteering. She has logged over 350 hours at many organizations including Memorial Hermann Hospital and MD Anderson. She started a fundraiser that raised hundreds of dollars for Hurricane Harvey relief. Annabel is an honor roll student with a number of awards for academics, service and the arts.
GOALS: After high school, Annabel hopes to attend either the University of Texas at Austin or the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. She will study biology or chemistry with the goal of gaining a career in medicine or health management.
CITGO believes in being an active member in the communities where we operate. In fact, our commitment to making a positive impact has always been a hallmark of CITGO operations. For more than 100 years, we have demonstrated this commitment through our established social and development programs, just like the Distinguished Scholars initiative.