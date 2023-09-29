CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Susan Tran

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!

NAME: Susan Tran

HIGH SCHOOL: Alief Early College High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Susan is an outstanding scholar and student leader. She participates in Future Business Leaders of America, Speech and Debate, UNICEF, CFCI and CANstruction. She maintains tops marks and logs countless volunteer hours in her community. Susan's leadership and initiative led her to work for the City of Houston as a Student Intern.

GOALS: Susan plans to pursue a degree in public policy and business administration at UT, Austin. Her hope is to become an elected official and lead a nonprofit organization that encourages youth engagement and advocacy.