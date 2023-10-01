CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Savannah Dever

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS CATEGORY!

NAME: Savannah Dever

HIGH SCHOOL: High School for Performing and Visual Arts

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Savannah is the Secretary of the Chamber Music Club as well as a member of the Black Student Union and Sustainability Club. She has participated in several musical productions both as a musician and manager. Savannah has received the Certificate of Recognition for her music direction in the production of The Wiz and was a Tommy Tune Award Finalist for Most Outstanding Orchestra.

GOALS: Savannah plans to study Psychology at a major college or to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts focused in music direction.