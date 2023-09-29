CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Anilah Bell

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!

NAME: Anilah Bell

HIGH SCHOOL: Carnegie Vanguard High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Anilah is an outstanding student leader with a passion for inclusion. She is an active participant in Big Brother/Big Sister, the Business Club, Black Student Union, Film Club and the Interact organization. She is dedicated to helping her peers and community, finding time to volunteer as Youth Lead and Choir Director for her church's Children's Ministry.

GOALS: Anilah aims to attend New York University. Her goal is to be a lawyer specializing in civil litigation and criminal justice reform, and ultimately to become a judge.

.