CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Angela Sangronis

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION CATEGORY!

NAME: Angela Sangronis

HIGH SCHOOL: Memorial

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS:Angela is an Officer for FFA and member of the National Honor Society, Robotics Club, National Bets Club and ASL Club. Angela has been a star student and leader, since immigrating to the U.S. in 2018 with her family. She overcame language challenges and financial struggles to make her mark in the academic world. She participates in many extracurricular activities, while finding time to volunteer and working part time to help her family.

GOALS: Angela is passionate about many fields of study, including robotics, engineering and agriculture. She hopes to continue her education and explore career options that match her interests.