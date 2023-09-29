CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Ana Colin

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!

NAME: Ana Colin

HIGH SCHOOL: Elsik High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Ana is an excellent scholar and driven student leader. She is the Secretary of both the National Math and Science Honor Societies, while serving on the Student Council and the Principles Student Advisory Council. Ana is Vice President of Future Business Leaders of America and she finds time to volunteer in her community and work part time.

GOALS: Ana plans to major in business management at the Haas Business School at the University of California, Berkeley.