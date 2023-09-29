CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Akshay Kapur

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!

NAME: Akshay Kapur

HIGH SCHOOL: Bellaire High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Akshay is a star student with a passion for STEM. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Astronomy Club, Recycling Club and Boy Scouts of America. Akshay seizes every opportunity he can to immerse himself in STEM courses and has been able to manage and work on several impressive projects including, building and training a machine learning model to predict the country of origin of a SARS-CoV-2 Genome.

GOALS: Akshay plans on studying physics, atmospheric science, or electrical engineering. He hopes to pursue research in one of these fields and earn a PhD.