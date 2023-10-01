CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Alina Du

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS CATEGORY!

NAME: Alina Du

HIGH SCHOOL: Memorial

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Alina is an outstanding scholar and artist. She serves as Editor-In-Chief of Yearbook, Treasure of the Art Department and Chief of Public Relations for Speech and Debate. She is dedicated to the Arts and has been awarded countless accolades including, being named a State Qualifier for the Visual Art Scholastic Event and winning Best of Show at The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Art Completion.

GOALS: Alina plans on majoring in both design and computer science. She hopes to work in a specialized field involving digital art and technology.