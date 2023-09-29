CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Kate-Yeonjae Jeong

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!

NAME: Kate-Yeonjae Jeong

HIGH SCHOOL: High School for Performing and Visual Arts

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Kate moved to the US with her family at the age of 7, having to quickly learn English and adapt to her new surroundings. It did not take long for her to thrive academically and develop a passion for communications. Kate serves on the Mayor of Houston's Child Friendly City Initiatives Council, and participates in many extracurricular activities and organizations including the Patient Safety Movement Foundation, the Heritage Society, the iWrite Youth Literary Magazine and the Varsity Tennis team.

GOALS: Kate hopes to infuse her creative background with healthcare and scientific ethics. Her goal is to explore the impact of communications in healthcare in terms of patient advocacy, and to revolutionize the accessibility of basic care.