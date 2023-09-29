CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Caroline Larrabee

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!

NAME: Caroline Larrabee

HIGH SCHOOL: Spring Branch Academic Institute

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Caroline is an AP Scholar with a great passion for reading and social advocacy. She serves as Editor-In-Chief of the School Newspaper, Librarian of Choir, and Historian of the National Honor Society. Caroline founded her High School's French Club and she participates in a District Wide Student Advisory Board where she discusses school policies and representation.

GOALS: Caroline plans to study communications or journalism, focusing on social impact. She hopes to attend law school and use her communication skills to serve the community as a social advocate and leader.