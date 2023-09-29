CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Daniela Quiroga

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!

NAME: Daniela Quiroga

HIGH SCHOOL: Spring Branch ISD

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Daniela is the Vice President of the National Honor Society, representative of the Student Council and Co-Captain of the Swim Team. She has maintained excellent marks throughout her education journey, never shying away from challenges nor letting personal struggles dictate her success. With dedication and hard work Deniela has been the top student in her class, each year of high school.

GOALS: Daniela plans to attend The McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin. She hopes to pursue a career in accounting, marketing, business information or a business related field.