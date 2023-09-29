CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Alyse Tran

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ATHLETICS CATEGORY!

NAME: Alyse Tran

Alyse Tran HIGH SCHOOL: Carnegie Vanguard High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Alyse is a star student and athlete. She is a varsity player for her high school team and captain of the Huston Volleyball Academy. Alyse is president of the Penpal Club, the Asian American Association and Future Medical Leaders of America. She is a Girl Scout Ambassador and helped to organize the Boys Volleyball Club for her school.

GOALS: Alyse plans to attend Rice university to study either psychology or neuroscience. Her hope is to own her own business that works to help improve the mental health of students.