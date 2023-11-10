Ousted Eastwood Academy principal told of teacher's alleged relationship with student, record states

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An educator at the same Houston Independent School District campus where the principal's sudden dismissal drew outrage among the student body is now facing a felony charge of improper relationship with a student.

On Friday, Eyewitness News obtained 41-year-old Christopher Wayne Williams' charging documents, which allege the Eastwood Academy teacher of being intimate in the classroom with one of his students. The charge was filed on Wednesday for an Oct. 16 encounter, alleging Williams put his hand in the female student's private area.

According to documents, the girl's friend brought the incident to the school's assigned HISD police officer's attention, leading to the police's first attempt at an interview with the girl on Oct. 25, when she denied having a relationship with Williams. Despite that, the girl allowed the officer to search her phone. Additionally, the officer informed her parents about the allegations.

A day later, the girl agreed to talk, admitting to having feelings for Williams since the previous November. Documents also describe the two routinely kissing and hugging each other, with the relationship evolving into lunchtime meetings just between the two in his classroom.

In describing the Oct. 16 alleged encounter, the girl told police about Williams using his fingers in her private area and later complained that she bled afterward.

The investigation also uncovered the text messaging alleged to be sexual and romantic between the student and teacher, which stretched from Sept. 27, 2023, to Oct. 20, 2023.

Some of the messages described in the documents include the teacher saying, "Can't wait to kiss you, baby," Come gimme a kiss on your way to lunch," and many "I love you" comments. The messages also include the girl's complaint after her alleged Oct. 16 classroom encounter.

The charging document doesn't show that Williams is under arrest yet.

Concerns over Williams' relationship with the girl were apparently expressed to the school's former principal. Court paperwork states a teacher was approached by several students regarding the teacher and student's interactions. Those concerns were brought to the school leader, but the document doesn't say whether the principal took action against Williams.

HISD confirmed to ABC13 on Oct. 25 that Dr. Ana Aguilar was removed as Eastwood Academy principal, along with several others, including the vice principal and school counselor.

At the time, HISD only said it was a personnel issue, later adding the dismissals were the result of an investigation into several incidents and that they cared about student safety.

The sudden departures didn't sit well with students and teachers who supported Aguilar and the others for their college prep help. Even though HISD didn't give much other information, the personnel moves led to dozens of students walking out of class the day after.

ABC13 reached out to HISD after Williams' charge, asking whether the departing staffers were involved in the case or failed to report the relationship. The district prepared the following statement:

At a news conference on October 26 in response to questions about changes at Eastwood Academy, the district's chief communications officer, Leila Walsh, stated: "Student safety and wellbeing is our top priority at HISD. We have an obligation to protect our students in every instance, including in cases where there is an allegation of inappropriate behavior involving adults and children." Walsh further stated, "The decisions at Eastwood Academy were the result of an investigation into incidents on campus. They are not related to instruction." HISD was asked if law enforcement was investigating, and that day confirmed for the press that such an investigation was underway.



Charges have been filed. Student safety remains and will always be our top priority. The district recently conducted additional training for staff at Eastwood Academy, so they are aware that under state law, adults are required to report any information about inappropriate activity between adults and students to CPS or law enforcement. HISD will not tolerate any actions that compromise the safety of our students.

