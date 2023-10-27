Dozens of students walked out of Eastwood Academy High School, angrily protesting the removal of their principal.

Students at HISD highest-performing school protest after no response over administrators' removal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dozens of students walked out of one of the highest-performing schools in the Houston Independent School District, Eastwood Academy High School, angrily protesting the removal of their principal.

They've said other administrators are also suddenly gone, leaving them needing guidance as they approach a critical time for college applications.

HISD officials are not explaining the removals, but they confirmed late Thursday that law enforcement is investigating and that five employees had been removed from their positions.

A large group of students protested in the pouring rain outside the school on Thursday.

"I know that if I come by a slip-up, I have nobody to turn to, nobody at all," Heliodoro Martinez, a senior, said. "You can feel the tension in the air around everyone, and it's horrible. Even the teachers, I know that they're scared."

Students found out on Tuesday their principal, Ana Aguilar, was gone.

According to students, an assistant principal, a counselor, and other teachers were also suddenly removed, leaving students scrambling to make important college application deadlines independently.

The students planned a walk-out to draw attention to the issue.

"I saw what was impacting my life, and I thought to myself, 'I have to do something,'" Xavier Williams said.

"It's really impactful to me to have to experience this so that my voice can be heard," 15-year-old Leila Gonzales said.

HISD confirmed on Wednesday the principal had been removed.

But, during a press conference Thursday, the district communications chief refused to say who was removed or who was being investigated.

"The safety and well-being of students in HISD is our top priority, and we have an obligation to protect our students in every instance," HISD Chief of Communications Leila Walsh said. "Including any instance where there is an allegation of inappropriate behavior involving adults and children."

After the press conference, HISD officials sent additional information, saying the district has reassigned staff to cover the positions and will hire permanent staff.

In an email, HISD officials said the following:

"Beginning today, HISD has temporarily brought in more college advisors to help students identify colleges and universities that could be a good fit and to complete their college applications and financial aid forms,"

But, many students and parents at Eastwood Academy say they've been anxious since the Texas Education Agency took control of HISD.

"In the beginning of the year, before they came for our school specifically, there were a bunch of admins just walking around, observing classes," 16-year-old Gabriele Gonzales Keith said. "It felt really like we were being watched all the time."

"This situation is infuriating because it's easy to get it mixed up with what's going on with the NEA schools and the takeover from the TEA," Jennifer Yeggoni, a parent, said. "That's why the community is very upset because it's hard for us to make a distinction."

