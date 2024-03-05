WATCH LIVE

Wharton ISD says inappropriate relationship between staff member and student is under investigation

Tuesday, March 5, 2024
WHARTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A staff member at a Wharton ISD school is without a job after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Wharton ISD said it was made aware of the relationship last week, adding that the staff member was immediately suspended and has since been terminated.

The district did not identify the employee or disclose what school it involved.

"The safety of our students remains our top priority," the district said in a statement, adding that an investigation was ongoing.

It's unclear if the worker accused will face any charges.

