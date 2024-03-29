Former Cy-Falls HS teacher sentenced to 9 years for having improper relationship with a student

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Cy-Fair ISD staff member will spend nine years in prison for inappropriately touching an 18-year-old Life Skills student, according to court documents.

Ennis Hernandez pleaded guilty to inducing a child into sexual performance and having an improper relationship with a student. In each case, he was sentenced to nine years, but both sentences must be served concurrently.

Hernandez was a former paraprofessional at Cypress Falls High School until his arrest last year.

Officials were notified by the district that the student said Hernandez touched her over her clothes several times. The victim, reported to have an IQ of 51, said the touching started on Sept. 1, 2022, in the cafeteria during her fourth-period class and continued until January, according to charging documents.

The student said Hernandez would sit next to her and touch her leg and other parts, including her back, and kiss her on her forehead. Court records state Hernandez asked for a photo with the victim and told her "not to tell her mother."

Documents also state that the student said Hernandez showed her four inappropriate photos of himself.

Hernandez, who was employed as a Life Skills In-Class Paraprofessional at the school, was arrested and initially denied any wrongdoing.

According to documents, Hernandez said he had to "touch the students sometimes" and that if he did, it was to "calm the student down."

An investigation into Hernandez's phone also revealed naked photos of himself and pictures of Life Skills students, including the victim.

In April of last year, Cy-Fair ISD sent ABC13 the following statement that confirmed Hernandez was no longer employed at the school amid the allegations:

Mr. Ennis Hernandez was hired on Jan. 3, 2007, as a paraprofessional at Cypress Falls High School. Mr. Hernandez was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 27, 2023, pending a complete investigation by campus administration and law enforcement, after Cypress Falls High School administration was made aware of allegations of an improper relationship with a student. Mr. Hernandez submitted his resignation effective March 28, 2023.

Hernandez will also have to register as a sex offender as part of his guilty plea.