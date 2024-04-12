Teacher charged after allegedly having sex with 15-year-old in a Cy-Fair HS classroom, records show

A Cy Fair High School teacher, Kayden Burbank, is on administrative leave after allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old in a classroom, records show.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Cypress Fairbanks ISD teacher is being accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student, according to charging documents.

Records show 29-year-old Kayden Burbank is charged with a felony count of improper relationship with a student.

The documents reveal at least one encounter happened in a classroom at Cy-Fair High School.

In February, Burbank gave his student his phone number allegedly after expressing interest in the 15-year-old.

Graphic text messages accuse Burbank of having sexual relations with his student at The Empire Inn Cypress Hotel, which is about eight minutes away from Cy-Fair High School.

Surveillance video from the hotel shows the 15-year-old still wearing her extracurricular school uniform with a man, believed to be Burbank.

Burbank appeared in probable cause court on Wednesday and resigned from his position on Tuesday.

According to the school's website, Burbank is listed as an assistant football coach on the athletic page.

The school district sent the following message to parents:

Mr. Kayden Burbank, a former teacher at Cy-Fair High School, resigned on April 9, 2024. Mr. Burbank was placed on administrative leave on April 2, 2024, pending a complete investigation by campus administration and law enforcement, after campus administration was made aware of allegations of an improper relationship between an educator and student.