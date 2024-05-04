Plane safely arrives at Hobby Airport after experiencing landing gear collapse, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- No injuries were reported after a plane's landing gear collapsed before arriving at William P. Hobby Airport on Friday, according to officials.

According to The Houston Airport System, the incident involving a JSX aircraft happened at about 6 p.m. on Friday.

The Houston Fire Department told ABC13 that the plane landed successfully but appears to have had a landing gear issue.

"A JSX aircraft experienced a landing gear collapse after touching down on Runway 4. Emergency crews are on the scene. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available," the airport system said in a statement.

A JSX representative told Eyewitness News that there were 24 people aboard the aircraft, including 21 passengers and three crew members.

It is unclear what led to the mechanical issues.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the evening for live updates.