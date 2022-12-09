21-year-old arrested and charged with DWI in deadly crash on West Loop in Galleria area

One person is dead after two wreckers stopped to move a stalled vehicle on the West Loop at Westheimer and were hit by another driver, police say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old woman was arrested and charged with DWI after a deadly crash on the West Loop near Westheimer in the Galleria area, one of the busiest interchanges in the city, early Thursday morning.

Authorities on Friday identified Arllette Anahi Reyes as the driver.

Houston Transtar first reported the wreck at about 1:30 a.m. All lanes on the West Loop southbound near Westheimer in the Galleria area were shut down until about 5:45 a.m.

According to the latest facts from police, officers were first called to a traffic hazard and saw a silver Lexus RX300 stopped in a moving lane of traffic.

Two wreckers with their emergency lights on were parked behind the SUV, and while trying to remove Reyes and her vehicle, they were hit by another driver in a black Jeep Cherokee.

Authorities said the Jeep driver hit one truck, causing the wrecker to hit the other tow truck in front of it.

After the crash, officers and the tow truck drivers performed CPR on the 49-year-old Jeep driver.

He died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

No one else was injured.

Reyes was detained and showed signs of intoxication, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

It's been a dangerous week on the roads.

In Montgomery County late Tuesday night, a driver slammed into bystanders who had stopped to help an injured motorcyclist on I-45 near TX-242, authorities said.

One of the bystanders and the motorcyclist died. The second bystander survived and was taken to the hospital.

Earlier Tuesday in Dickinson, a crash involving a truck and SUV on FM 517 and the Gulf Freeway could have ended even worse after a light pole broke during the incident, causing the object to go through the truck's windshield. Three were hospitalized, but they're expected to be OK.

A third crash occurred when a woman driving the wrong way on I-10 East Freeway eastbound at N. Main in Baytown hit a truck, leading to an oil spill.

The freeway was blocked for more than seven hours.

The woman was flown to the hospital.