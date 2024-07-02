Harris Co. judge makes first court appearance after 2 run-ins with police, DWI arrest

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- In an update to the story first reported by ABC13, Harris County District Court Judge Kelli Johnson found herself on the other side of the bench on Tuesday morning after being arrested on a DWI charge last week.

Johnson appeared before a judge and her attorney as she was expected to sign her bond conditions.

ABC13 was inside the courtroom, where the judge's demeanor was described as "empathetic" to the charges that she was facing.

The district attorney's office recused itself in court, and because of that, a special prosecutor will be appointed to continue handling the case.

The judge and her attorney spoke with news outlets following her appearance.

"Judge Johnson is now, does now, and always has been a big believer in the judicial process, and she's going to let it play itself out," her attorney said.

Initially the state asked that Johnson have an ignition interlock device, submit a random urine sample, and have a Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor, or SCRAM device.

However, the judge did not order those for the bond conditions. Instead, Johnson will have to appear in court, commit no other crimes, and not have any drugs without a prescription.

In the early morning of June 25, a Houston Police Department officer said he witnessed Johnson make an improper turn from a center lane in the 16000 block of Hempstead Road onto Kempwood Drive.

Police said she was arrested after it was determined she was under the influence of a controlled substance, in part because of her going 15 miles below the posted speed limit, dilated pupils, and taking a wrong turn.

According to police, when Johnson was pulled over, the officer noticed two prescription pill bottles, which the judge said she was on anti-depressant medication.

This incident came after the judge had another run-in with police after an April 12 encounter, court records say, where the judge was stopped for reckless driving and suspected drunk driving.

Body-worn camera footage of the 45-minute ordeal was obtained by ABC13 through an open records request.

In the end, the judge was let off with a warning.

