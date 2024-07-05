Harris County public defender behind bars, accused of DWI and evading arrest after chase, HCSO says

Investigators told ABC13 that no one was injured in the high-speed chase in northwest Harris County on Thursday. HCSO says the Harris County public defender led deputies on a 10.3 mile chase at 110 mph on US 290.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County public defender will now need to find his own representation as he awaits his day in court.

Douglas Evans, 35, is charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest after investigators say he led Harris County deputies on a chase on Thursday night.

Investigators told ABC13 that thankfully no one was hurt in the high-speed chase in northwest Harris County.

HCSO says Evans led them on a 10.3 mile chase at 110 mph on US 290.

Investigators say they tried to stop Evans on US-290 at State Highway 99 for reported speeding and reckless driving, but he kept driving.

Deputies confirm Evans eventually came to stop after a brief chase on Field Store Road on 290.

Evans is accused of driving recklessly and swerving in and out of lanes.

Deputies say he declined the breathalyzer and failed his field sobriety tests.

Court records confirm Doug Evans is a public defender in Harris County, where he's been employed for a little over a year.

It's unclear if the arrest will have any impact on his job.

ABC13 reached out to the Harris County public defender's office on Friday afternoon about this situation, and they said they had no comment.

