2 men shot to death at gas station in north Harris County, sheriff says

An investigation is underway after two men were shot and killed at a gas station in north Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after two men were shot and killed at a gas station in north Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The shooting happened in the 15300 block of Ella Boulevard at about 3 p.m. on Monday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said two men were sitting inside their vehicle at the gas pump when two unknown men began shooting.

The two men died at the scene and the suspects took off in a white sedan, according to HCSO.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

Eyewitness News is working on learning more about this breaking news story.