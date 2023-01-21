Teen shot outside club on FM 1960 in NW Harris Co., deputies say

A teenager was shot on Saturday at the same club where five people were also shot less than a week ago in northwest Harris County, deputies said.

At 12:12 a.m., Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting at 5125 FM 1960.

A deputy working another scene rendered aid to a teenager suffering from gunshot wounds until paramedics arrived and transported the teen to a nearby hospital. The teenager's condition is unknown.

Investigators said the shooting outside the club involved multiple suspects but did not say how many people they are looking for.

It is unclear if the people involved in the shooting were hanging out inside the club.

"Deputies were dispatched to a weapons disturbance involving multiple suspects having a disturbance in front of this club in the shopping center. One of the victims was shot. That's all we know. And he was transported to Houston Northwest Hospital," HCSO Investigator Jolan Pyland said.

Last Sunday, one person was killed, and four people were hospitalized after more than 50 shots were fired at the same club.

Multiple people reportedly rolled up in a car, got out, and began shooting at patrons standing outside the club near a food truck. Investigators said at least one AK-47 was used.

