Uber driver arrested, charged with murder of 58-year-old Reverend Dr. Ronald K. Mouton, records show

Friday night, there was a celebration of life for a Houston pastor killed three weeks ago. His death sparked outrage and grief as police continue their search for the person who shot Reverend Dr. Ronald K. Mouton Sr. during a road rage incident.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect was arrested and charged in the death of a Houston pastor in a possible road rage incident, records show.

On Friday, 23-year-old Deshawn Longmire of Pearland was charged with murder in the death of Reverend Dr. Ronald K. Mouton.

Longmire was pulled over on June 29 after running a stop sign, police said.

According to court records, Longmire told investigators he was an Uber driver and claimed he was not in the area at the time of the shooting.

After searching Longmire's phone, authorities said Uber records showed he was in fact, in the area at the time Mouton was shot to death.

A witness told detectives that a man, Mouton, in a white vehicle and a suspect, Longmire, in black car were arguing when they "started moving, then stopped again."

Records show a witness said driver of the black car, Longmire, stretched his arm out the window with a pistol and shot at Mouton.

Mouton was a senior pastor at the East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church for more than 30 years, according to family members.

On June 24, Mouton was shot and killed at 6400 Gulf Freeway on the feeder road at Gould Street, just minutes from the church.

Investigators believe Mouton was involved in a road rage dispute with Longmire.

Surveillance video captured by Pusch and Nguyen Injury Lawyers shows Mouton's car crash following the shooting. The white car is seen losing control, nearly hitting a pedestrian, and then striking a telephone pole.

Mouton leaves behind a wife, four children, and 10 grandchildren. His family set up a memorial at the crash site where current and former church members showed up on Monday to pay their respects.

