March against violence held in honor of pastor killed in road rage

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than a hundred community members joined together Sunday to march against violence in honor of a beloved Pastor who was killed on June 24, in what police believe was a road rage shooting.
"No more violence," and "we want justice," was echoed throughout the parking lot at Palm Center on Griggs Road.
Pastor Ronald Mouton, 58, was killed on the feeder of the Gulf Freeway after police said he and another driver got into an argument, exchanged words, and held up traffic for about 10 seconds.
Houston police released footage of the suspect's car described as a 2008 to 2010 Honda Accord.
Ronald's twin brother, Roland Mouton, is also a pastor.
"I've been pastoring and counseling people for 34 years. And now, I got to go to counseling," Roland said. "My grief is so deep. Now I have to go to counseling. I just want the closure."
Roland said he and his family forgive their loved one's killer.
"I'd be willing to walk you in if you wanted to, and you killed my brother," Roland said. "I am standing here today saying I will walk you in if I had to. I just want you to help me get justice so my family can get justice."
Among the crowd was Congressman Al Green, sending a message to his colleagues and community.
"There's too many guns in the hands of people who do not know how to preserve the peace," Green said. "It will end when people know they do these dastardly deeds. They are going to be turned in."
The march ended in a prayer led by local church leaders who were joined by Mouton's wife and children, leaning on each other and their faith more than ever.
Crime Stoppers has increased the reward to $15,000 for information on the suspect.
Anyone with information in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
